It is with great sorrow and love that we mourn the peaceful passing of Ronald Zamulinski on August 20, 2020 after his courageous battle with cancer. Ron was born in Saskatoon and enlisted in the Royal Canadian Army in 1962 and served with the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery until 1965. During his military posting in Manitoba he met and married his loving wife Lorna of 57 years. In 1968, Ron moved back to Saskatoon to start his 35 year career with Federated Co-op. Ron enjoyed being at Candle Lake where the family built a log cabin. Later in life he continued his building dreams with Lorna by building a house on an acreage outside of Saskatoon where he enjoyed his Christmas tree hobby. Ron was a very active person who enjoyed golfing, curling, fishing and the fellowship of The Royal Canadian Legion. Ron and Lorna moved to Port Perry to be closer to family where he became an active volunteer within the Canterbury Commons community. As per Ron's request our family will be having a private service to celebrate his life. If desired, donations in memory of Ron may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Charitable Registration Number 11882 9803 RR0001.