|
|
Passed away suddenly on March 13, 2020, with his loving family by his side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Loving husband of Barbara (nee Brown). Loving dad of Greg (Betsy) and the late Kenneth. Beloved brother of George, Pat, Linda (Ed), Paul (Ruth), Don (Catherine), Gary (Ellie), Gail and the late Fred (Donna). He will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ronald will be fondly remembered for his love of family, gardening, fishing and hunting. The Borchuk family wish to extend their heart felt appreciation to the caring and compassionate paramedics, emergency doctors and nursing staff of Lakeridge Health Oshawa for professionalism shown to Ronald and his family. Donations will be gratefully accepted for R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre. Due to the recent COVID-19 developments, regrettably there will be no services at this time. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca "... gone fishin' ..."
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 17, 2020