We are sad to announce the passing of Ronald Grindrod on March the 9th in his 97th year. He was predeceased by his wife Sarah Ellen (Betty 1981) and sons Dennis and Steven (1948). He is survived by daughters Lesley, Linda (Rich) and Diane (Dave), grandchildren Melinda, Nancy, Jennifer, Travis and Dylan and great-grandchildren Olivia, Charlotte and Sophia. He was predeceased by siblings Eileen (Wilkinson), Emily (Bernerd), Ernest (Kathleen), and Nelly (Jim). He is survived by siblings Allen (Shirley deceased), and Jean Renshaw (Jim) and many nieces and nephews. He was born in Rochdale, England and served in WWII in 1941-194? in Burma & India. He immigrated to Canada in 1955. He will be lovingly remembered by his friends, especially Ruby. Thanks to all the health care professionals at Lakeridge Health Ajax.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020