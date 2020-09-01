Ronald peacefully passed the afternoon of Aug 21, 2020. He was loved and supported by his loving family. Ronald was born in Cobourg, Ontario and grew up in Centreton, Ontario. He moved to Toronto at the age of 15. Ron married the love of his life, Patricia Sheppard August 1,1959 and together they raised six children. He was a Metropolitan Toronto Police Officer for thirty-two years. He retired from the force as a Staff Sargent in 1990. Loving husband of Patricia, and father of six wonderful children Wendy (Mario), Pamela (Keith), Ronald (Elaine), Sheila (Philip), Lisa (Justin), Kevin and eleven grandchildren Megan, Benjamin, Kristen, Melissa, Vanessa, Philip, Braeden, Cassidy, Adam, Hailey and Ethan. A private family service was held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral in Scarborough; after which Ron was laid to rest in Centreton Union Cemetery, Centreton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, donations in memory of Ron may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Doctor Hadden, the Nurses at Port Perry Hospital, and all those who have supported us during this time.