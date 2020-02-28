|
|
Born on April 4, 1932, age 87 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Bowmanville Hospital after a short bought of illness. Ron was a loving and cherished husband, brother, brother in law, father, father in law, step father, uncle, grandpa and devoted great-grandpa. He will be sadly missed by his many friends. To honour his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service & Celebration of Ron's life will be held for family and friends on Sunday April 5th, 2020 from 1 - 4 pm at the Bowmanville Older Adults Association, 26 Beech Avenue, Bowmanville L1C 3A2. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 28, 2020