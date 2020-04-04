Home

Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
(905) 721-1234
Ronald William LITTLE

Passed away peacefully at Port Perry Place on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 87 years of age. Adoring husband of the late Doreen Little. Sadly missed by Donald and Dorothy Little, Randy Little, Susan Little Vivian and their families, and Ron's roommate and good friend Morris. Our sincere thanks to Dr. Tse and the staff at Port Perry Place for their kindness and compassion. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 4, 2020
