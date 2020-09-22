Ronnie LEBLANC

Passed away at home on September 15th, 2020 at the age of 54 years. Dear son of Dennis Frigault and the late Theresa LeBlanc. Brother to Mary Ellen LeBlanc, Danny LeBlanc and the late Anna and the late Annette. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Tara (Dony), Cory, Dawn, Jase; Jillian (Freddie), Nina; Jennifer (Mark), Anthony, Miss Abby; Tammy. Private arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com