Passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her loving sons, Mark (Lesley) and Colin (Jacquie). Proud grandmother to Owen and Taylor, Cian and Shea. Rosaleen will be sadly missed by her longtime companion, Bill McEwan and his immediate family. Fondly remembered by her family and friends here at home as well as in Scotland and Ireland. Predeceased by her older brother and her younger sister. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home Chapel. Attendance is by Invitation Only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice
Those not in attendance may view the Funeral Service through our livestream, link can be found on the McEachnie Funeral Home website.