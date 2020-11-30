1/1
Rosalind Irene ARNOTT
(nee Russell) The family of Rosalind (Roz) announces her passing on November 28, 2020 at the Markham Stouffville Hospital. Loving wife of Alex (Sandy) Arnott. Devoted mom to Scott (Tracey), Rob (Kristin) and Brad. Doting grandmother to Kayleigh (Danny), Gavin, Matthew, Nicholas, Lucas, Courtney, and Mitchell. Furever missed by Sherlock. A Celebration of Life will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Unfortunately, due to COVID -19 restrictions the service will be by invite only. Please join the family to celebrate Rosalind's life via livestream@ www.funeraweb.tv Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Palliative Care Centre - Markham Stouffville hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
