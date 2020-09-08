With deep sadness in our hearts the family of Rosanne regretfully shares the news that this beautiful, vivacious, lady with the infectious laughter has suddenly passed away. Born and raised in Oshawa, Rosanne, affectionately known to many as 'Rosie' is survived by her devoted and beloved husband of over 60 years Bob (Robert) Sullivan. They married on December 19, 1959. Over six and a half decades together their love remained a strong inspiration to many as they worked to create a family and turned their house on Taylor Ave in Oshawa into a warm and loving home with touches of Rosanne at every turn. Their marriage was a true, loving and equal partnership in every sense of the word. Her family was without doubt the most important thing to Rosanne. She is survived by her 4 adoring children Dan Sullivan (Andrea), Darlene Sullivan-Camus, Tammie Fiorini (Andy) and Christina Foster (Will). Rosanne was the treasured and devoted Grandmother to Dylan,Scott, Leanne and Kimberly, Melissa and Bradley, Andre and Bianca, Mitchell and Benjamin; and Great-Grandmother to Odin and Arlee. Rosanne was also gleefully awaiting the Sept arrival of another great granddaughter. As both a Mom and Grandmother, Rosanne was at every graduation, soccer match, baseball game, race or hockey game she could be; proudly cheering on her family regardless of the outcome or score. Rosanne genuinely loved life and lived each of her days to the fullest whether puttering in her flower gardens, visiting a sick friend or neighbour, or laughing and gabbing with ladies from her coffee clutches (many of whom were treasured friends from early childhood or her co-workers from her working years at Canadian Tire) Rosanne never met a person who remained a stranger for long; she had a way of making everyone feel valued and important. She gave of herself so freely to her neighbours, friends and community; but she was always most happy at home with Bob surrounded by their family and laughter. Volunteering/being of service to others was important to Rosanne; she regularly canvassed for the Kidney Foundation in honour of her late Mother and was a dedicated and valued 30-year volunteer in a Winter Coat and Clothing exchange that helped so many in the Oshawa area. Rosanne will be greatly missed by her brothers Doug Laverty (Linda), Carl Laverty and their families; and by her many treasured brothers and sisters-in-law from North Bay and the extended Sullivan Family. Rosanne is predeceased by her father and Mother John and Evelyn Laverty and by her brother Gord Laverty. As per Rosanne's wishes a Funeral is not being held and Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid restrictions and Rosanne's expressed concern for the safety of others, a private burial of her remains and a Celebration of Life is being held for her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, The Kidney Association, a charity of your choice
or acts of kindness for others can be carried out in Rosanne's honour.