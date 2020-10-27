1/1
Rose (Sinclair) GALLAGHER
It is with heavy hearts the family of Rose Gallagher (nee Sinclair) announces her passing. Rose passed suddenly but peacefully at her home on October 21, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family at the age of 68. Wife and best friend to Terry Gallagher for 40 good years. The best mom to Scott (Caitlyn), Nichole ( Mike), and Justin (Rachel). Loving grandma to Ava, Luke and Noah. Sister to Billy Sinclair. Rose will continue to be deeply cherished by all of her extended family and friends and will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who's lives she touched. Rose had a love for cats. She spent her life caring for so many. A visitation will take place at the Newcastle Funeral Home (386 Mill Street South, Newcastle) on Thursday October 29, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
