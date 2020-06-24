Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 78. A private family service will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Friday afternoon. Loving wife of Bill Wallace for 61 years. Much loved mother of Wendy Rammler (late John), Scott Wallace and his wife Angela, Brenda Christodoulou and her husband Chris and Brad Wallace and his spouse, Kristen Bugyra. Grandmother of Kyle (Emily), Colin, Skye (Mick), Max (Anthea), Myah, John. Great-grandmother of Wallace. Dear sister of Glenda Fasciano and her husband Charles. Predeceased by her sister, Gloria Price (surviving Ron) and her brother Chic. Fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Marilyn Wallace (late Tony). Loving aunt to Joe, Cathy (deceased), Randy (deceased), Dan, David (deceased), Nick and John and adoring cousin of newly found relatives in Quebec. In memory of Rose memorial donations to Parkinson's Canada. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 24, 2020.