It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rose on April 26, 2020, at the age of 101 years. Rose was a kind, beautiful and loving person whose absence will be deeply missed. Born on November 19, 1918 in Ukraine, Rose immigrated to Canada with her family at the age of 10. Daughter of the late Moses and Pelagia Bondaruk, and beloved wife for 32 years of the late Alexander Repa. Devoted and cherished Mother of Deanna and Rosemarie and of her sons-in-law, who she called her "sons", John Hottot and Jean-Yves Fortier. Rose was the dedicated and proud Grandmother of Dawn, Kristy (Keven), Nadia (Guillaume) and Karine (Ghyslain) and the Great Grandmother of Cameron, Zoe, Felix Antoine, Frederique, Justin and Jessica Rose. Predeceased by her siblings Marie and John, she is survived by her sister Olga, as well as nieces and nephews. Rose lived firstly in Manitoba and then Toronto where she met Alexander and was married in 1940. They moved to Oshawa in 1945. Rose lived a rewarding and full life. She was a strong, determined and independent woman, having lost her husband Alexander when she as only 54 years old. At that time she learned to drive and continued driving until age 93. She was a kind and generous person who was always helping her family and many friends. She maintained the family home until the age of 95 and then was welcomed to live with and be cared for by her daughter Deanna and son-in-law John. Rose worked in her Father's tailor shop where she became a highly proficient seamstress for both men and women's clothes. Following this, she enjoyed her work at Murray Johnston's Men's Wear for 18 years as the main seamstress, where her sense of humour was enjoyed by all. She continued to sew for family members even in her nineties. Rose was an enthusiastic and active member of the choir for many years at the Oshawa Seniors Club and enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, baking and traveling, taking her granddaughters Dawn and Kristy on trips. Her Ukrainian culinary specialties were appreciated by all. Even at 101 years old she assisted John in making cabbage rolls! She maintained a close connection and had great happiness participating in family activities. Rose will be fondly remembered as a loving mother and cherished grandmother with her engaging personality, empathy, sense of humour and love of life. Our sincere gratitude to Dr. Albert Hanna for his compassionate and excellent care. A celebration of life will be held at a time when all those who knew and loved Rose can be gathered together in person. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to The Children's Wish Foundation in Rose's memory and her love of children (or ). Messages of condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 28, 2020