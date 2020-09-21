Roseline VIENNEAU

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Ron. Loving sister of Rosemarie, Claude, Romauld, Paul (Predeceased), Gilles (Therese), Leonard (Nicole), John (Debbie), Lynne, Sue, Mark, Julie (William) and Danny (Debbie). Loving sister-in-law of Elaine, and Ed, Ross (predeceased, and Larry (predeceased). Survived by her father in law Benoit and his wife Jeannette. Predeceased by her parents Lionel and Aline, and mother-in-law Isabelle. Will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation was held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Oshawa on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In memory of Roseline, donations may be made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Foundation or the ALS Society of Canada. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca