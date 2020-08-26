1/1
Rosemarie Catherine FORD-HINDORFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on August 17, 2020, at the age of 52. Beloved wife to James Alan Hindorff for 25 years. Cherished mother to Erik, Joel and Samantha. Proud nana to Adelaide. Loving sister to Eddie, and Gerard. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Rosemary Ford, and her brother Peter. Rosemarie will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all of her extended family and friends, as well as her colleagues at Durham Region Unemployed Help Centre. A memorial visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St. W., Oshawa (905-721-1234) on September 2nd at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date to be determined. In keeping with Rosemarie's never-ending love of animals, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Humane Society are greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, stilled missed and very dear.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved