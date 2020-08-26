Passed away suddenly on August 17, 2020, at the age of 52. Beloved wife to James Alan Hindorff for 25 years. Cherished mother to Erik, Joel and Samantha. Proud nana to Adelaide. Loving sister to Eddie, and Gerard. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Rosemary Ford, and her brother Peter. Rosemarie will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all of her extended family and friends, as well as her colleagues at Durham Region Unemployed Help Centre. A memorial visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St. W., Oshawa (905-721-1234) on September 2nd at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date to be determined. In keeping with Rosemarie's never-ending love of animals, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Humane Society are greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, stilled missed and very dear.