Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary McNamee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Angela McNamee


1947 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Rosemary McNamee. Rosemary passed away at 72, unexpectedly, of natural causes, in her home in Oshawa on February 27th. Rosemary is survived by her loving husband Ian McNamee of 48 years, her daughter Shannon and husband Rob Kotsopoulos and daughter Erin and husband Pete DeGeorge. Rosemary was a proud Grandma to Leeam, Jack, Max, Clare, Erica and Dallas. Loving Daughter to the late Alberta and Norman Lloyd Wood. Sister to Lynda Morrison and husband Aaron, Cheryl Villeneuve and the late Elizabeth Powell. We will keep her memory alive as the love shared was truly amazing and unique. Rosemary was many things to so many people, a wife, a mother, a grandma, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, a friend and even a friendly face or shoulder when needed. She will be dearly missed by all. Many times we hear the words to describe her as loyal, genuine, kind and loving, with a wicked sense of humour. We are thankful for the time we shared and grateful to have known such a wonderful woman. We will be respecting Rosemary's final wishes and not hold a memorial service. We will honour her in our hearts and through fond memories we have shared. The family is requesting donations be made to the or in lieu of flowers.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -