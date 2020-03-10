|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Rosemary McNamee. Rosemary passed away at 72, unexpectedly, of natural causes, in her home in Oshawa on February 27th. Rosemary is survived by her loving husband Ian McNamee of 48 years, her daughter Shannon and husband Rob Kotsopoulos and daughter Erin and husband Pete DeGeorge. Rosemary was a proud Grandma to Leeam, Jack, Max, Clare, Erica and Dallas. Loving Daughter to the late Alberta and Norman Lloyd Wood. Sister to Lynda Morrison and husband Aaron, Cheryl Villeneuve and the late Elizabeth Powell. We will keep her memory alive as the love shared was truly amazing and unique. Rosemary was many things to so many people, a wife, a mother, a grandma, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, a friend and even a friendly face or shoulder when needed. She will be dearly missed by all. Many times we hear the words to describe her as loyal, genuine, kind and loving, with a wicked sense of humour. We are thankful for the time we shared and grateful to have known such a wonderful woman. We will be respecting Rosemary's final wishes and not hold a memorial service. We will honour her in our hearts and through fond memories we have shared. The family is requesting donations be made to the or in lieu of flowers.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 10, 2020