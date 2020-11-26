1/
Rosemary (Coates) FREEMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday November 23, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 74. Rosemary, beloved wife for 53 years of Harry Freeman. Much loved mother of Christine Freeman and Carolyn Kings (Brian). Proud Grandma of David and Matthew. Dear sister of Joanne, John, Joe, Paul, Art, Mike, Ed and Cathy and their families. Rosemary supported her grandson's sports and loved to take care of her family and anyone who was in need of her assistance and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many dear friends. Friends may call at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East on Sunday November 29th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Please register through the RSVP or call 905-433-4711 to attend the visitation or the mass. Funeral Mass on Monday November 30th at 11am at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Mary & Beatrice). Cremation. Memorial Donations to Toronto Western Hospital - Parkinson's Clinic would be greatly appreciated by the family. To share an online condolence or register please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved