Peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday November 23, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 74. Rosemary, beloved wife for 53 years of Harry Freeman. Much loved mother of Christine Freeman and Carolyn Kings (Brian). Proud Grandma of David and Matthew. Dear sister of Joanne, John, Joe, Paul, Art, Mike, Ed and Cathy and their families. Rosemary supported her grandson's sports and loved to take care of her family and anyone who was in need of her assistance and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many dear friends. Friends may call at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East on Sunday November 29th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Please register through the RSVP or call 905-433-4711 to attend the visitation or the mass. Funeral Mass on Monday November 30th at 11am at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Mary & Beatrice). Cremation. Memorial Donations to Toronto Western Hospital - Parkinson's Clinic would be greatly appreciated by the family. To share an online condolence or register please visit www.armstrongfh.ca