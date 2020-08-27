It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather on Monday August 17, 2020. He passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital surrounded by the love of his family. Born on December 10, 1933 to Hilda and Goldie James, Ross was the youngest of four siblings Ruth, Betty and brother Lorne. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 65 years, Marie (nee Sonley), sons Wayne (Anne) and Larry (Andrea). Ross was a supportive and loving grandfather to Michael (Courtney), Kyle (Jodi), Carly (Jeff), Lesley (Simon), Samantha (Paul), Melanie and five great-grandchildren. After leaving home at an early age Ross moved to Toronto to begin a career in the Banking Industry but shortly after returned to Uxbridge to establish his trucking business 'Ross James Haulage'. This business continued to grow to supply several concrete and ready mix facilities. During this time he built three family homes in Uxbridge. At the age of 55 Ross retired from trucking to spend his early retirement years building a family cottage in Dorset and travelling. He went on to his second career as a successful salesman for Brooklin Concrete. A proud lifelong resident of Uxbridge, Ross was an active member of the community including President of the Kinsmen Club and Uxbridge Minor Hockey. In his second retirement Ross devoted most of his time to family and enjoyed woodworking hobbies. We wish to thank all that loved and supported Ross throughout his life. Family meant everything to Ross and he will live in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in memory of Ross to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation or a charity close to your heart. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
