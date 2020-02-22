|
It is with great sadness that the family of Ross Ashton announce his passing on February 5, 2020. Ross passed peacefully surrounded by his family at Lakeridge Health Ajax/Pickering Hospital at the age of 94. Beloved husband to Jean Ashton for 69 years. Loving father to Sheryl and Michael Strenge, Glen (deceased) and Helen Ashton, Beth and Frank Nielsen, Allan and Angela Ashton, Barbara and Kyle Graham and Grant and Susan Ashton. Ross was dearly loved by all of his nine grandchildren and his 16 (soon to be 17) great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his sister Marie Sharp and brother Ray Ashton. Ross was predeceased by his brother Ronald Ashton. Ross loved to farm and spent 30+ years employed at GM. Ross never turned down an opportunity to play cards, to go fishing with his sons or to enjoy a slice of pie. The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude and thanks to Seasons Bowmanville Retirement Living, Lakeridge Health Emergency and ICU staff, as well as the first responders for their quick, caring support. A visitation was held at the Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division St., Bowmanville from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020. A memorial service was held at St. Paul's United Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Association or St. Paul's United Church.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 22, 2020