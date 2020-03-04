|
|
CHAPMAN, ROSS EDWARD July 14, 1938 - February 7, 2020 Ross passed away in his 82nd year, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, with Pastor of Care and family by his side. Beloved husband of Faith (Gilmar), for 60 years; cherished father of Kimberly (Kent), Andrew (d. 1991) (Anita), Pamela, Lisa (Marty) and Jennifer; poppa to grandchildren, Brandon (d. 2017), Shannon, Ben, Erin, Connor, Gabriel, Lindi, Zoe, Josie and Elsa, and great-poppa to Sawyer. Dear brother to Vernon, Harold, Elwood, Ada, Mary, Lois (all predeceased) and survived by sister June and brother Paul, along with many nieces, nephews and their families. Ross will be remembered for his strong personal integrity, family values and determined fighting spirit. A Celebration of Life will be held in summer. Donations can be made to Duck Unlimited Canada or Birds Canada. Visit: https://morrisfuneralchapel.ca/
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 4, 2020