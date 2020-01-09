Home

Basic Funerals and Cremation Choices, Inc.
2345 Stanfield Road
Mississauga, ON L4Y 3Y3
877-229-7077
Ross Ivor Griffiths

Ross Ivor Griffiths Obituary
Ross passed away peacefully with loving family by his side at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Josephine Brenda Griffiths (nee Tubbs) in their 63rd year of marriage. Loving father of Terry Griffiths (Debbie), Valerie Vovko (Tony), Cathy Brough (Derrick), Erica Young (David). Loving grandfather of Kim, Kristy, Daniel, Boianna, Hilary, Michael, Angelina and Isabella. Great-grandfather of Hunter, Gavin, Kadence, Cole, Sloane, Lennon and Ava. Predeceased by his parents Ivor and Kathleen (nee Flint) Griffiths, brother Paul Griffiths (Lorraine). He will be missed by many loved nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Long time, original resident of Curran Hall Park (1957-1990) on Botany Hill Rd., Scarborough, then spending his retirement years in Whitby. Ross was an avid golfer and was a member at many golf clubs over the years. A private celebration of life will be held in January. If desired, a memorial donation to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
