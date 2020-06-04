It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather at home on May 27, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Waddell). Adoring father of Lisa Couch (Dustin) and Marci Morris (Wade Puk). Cherished grandpa of Dalton, Tatyana, Nicholas and Gunnyr. He was predeceased by his father, John Morris, mother Dora Morris-Plain and stepfather Lance Plain. Ross was a longtime mechanic, and member of the Street Rod society and was able to fix just about anything! He loved his family and spending time with them. No Visitation or Funeral Service will be held. A Celebration of Ross' Life will be held at a later date. Interment Orono Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.