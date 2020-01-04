|
(Resident of Haliburton, Ontario) Peacefully on Thursday morning, January 2, 2020 in his 88th year surrounded by his family. Beloved husband and best friend of Joan Stamp (nee Morrison) for over 65 years. Loving father of Debra (Tom Inglis), Delane (Lyle Sawyer), Roger (Tracey) and Lisa (Mike Wheller). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Carmen (Jan), Kris (Corrie), Angela (Gary), Curtis, Sarah, John and by his great grandchildren Ryot, Dakota, Isabella, Liam, Sophie, Shea, Josie and Carsyn. Dear brother of Beryl (Wayne Rutter) and Deniese (Roger Nesbitt). Also lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Ross owned and operated Stamp's Haulage for many years. He enjoyed his business and the many relationships fostered through his working career. Ross and Joan travelled extensively and shared the gift of hospitality to the many that visited with them. Visitation, Funeral Service & Reception Friends are invited to call at the HALIBURTON COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 13523 Hwy. #118, Haliburton, Ontario (705) 457-9209 on Tuesday afternoon, January 7, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 at 11 o'clock. (Visitation one hour prior). Reception to follow in The Community Room. Interment later Maple Lake United Church Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation or the Haliburton Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family. www.communityfuneralhomes.com