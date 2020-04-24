|
Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at Hope Street Terrace in Port Hope, Ontario. Beloved wife of the Late Thomas (Bill) Shearer. Dear mother to Jeffrey (Tracey) and Rodney (Karen). Devoted grandmother of Rebecca and Emily. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A private service of remembrance will be held at THE OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME (847 King St W, Oshawa 905 721 1234). In memory of Roxanna, memorial donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or a . Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 24, 2020