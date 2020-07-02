Passed away peacefully in his 83rd year with family by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He has been reunited with his late wife Irene (nee Reid). Roy is survived by his large and loving family, which include his children Leigh (Terry), Susan, Jim (Julia), Dan, Debbie (Stephen), Sandra, Christina (Phil); his siblings Ted, Russ and Vera; his grandchildren Vanessa (Tyler), Laura, Bob (Jennifer), Amy, Jacob (Hong), Briana (Pat), Elyse (Mike), Mallory (Jesse), Abigail (Jay), Brittney (Mike), Melaney, Patrick, Caitlin (Jeff), Michael (Meg), Dale (Katie), Jim, Leanne, Nicholas, Hailey, Brooke (Deron), and Mitchell (Jenna) and his many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings Elizabeth, Robert, Bill and Don. Roy was born October 31, 1936 in Oshawa, Ontario to Vera and Lloyd. He was a proud retiree of General Motors with 36 years of service. He will be remembered as an entertaining and strong-willed man, with a big heart who loved his family, pigeons and his house on Westmount Street. He was a huge presence in the family, and some may even have referred to him as "The King". Thank you, Roy, for the beautiful memories and the family you created - you are now free to fly with your beloved birds. A celebration of Roy's life will be held in the coming months. Date TBD post the gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roy's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com