In Loving Memory Of My Father Roy H. Scott (August 14, 1920-Feruary 24, 2009) R.C.A.F. "Flying Officer" 408 Squadron A Flying Officer in the R.C.A.F.—proud your country to serve, willing to give of your life. You were a good man, a man of integrity and worth, a family man devoted to your two daughters and wife. You modeled a life style of respect, trust and work ethic partnered with Grandpa—working together, Then, many years alone, on your own, working the land around the ever challenging dance of weather. You have been my hero, my mentor, my confidant, my loving, caring Dad throughout my life, Even now your nurturing ways, your values, your beliefs, our life-long chats shape my decisions—keeping me from strife. Life growing up on a self-sufficient, extended family-run century farm What a gift!! What a blessing!! Gone now. Annihilated. No more old-time charm. Our hip-roof barns and adjoining sheds no longer of use, no longer functioning at best Are being taken down, board by board, beam by beam to a final dignified place of rest. From within the calf pen, over the south facing door, the 'header board' was retrieved. Reshaped. Transformed. A 'coffee table'—a treasured gift I feel so blessed to have received. Permeating the interstices and chewed channels tunneled by various insects, A clear epoxy adhesive smoothly spread now encapsulates and reflects, More than a century of time wearing on this old 'header board'— breaking it down And brings to life the wood grain, textured knots, hues of colour— golden warm to dark brown. Pulsating memories seemingly emerge whenever my hand on this table-top lingers awhile..... It is then to your picture I chance to glance—I dare to believe I see you smile. Missing you and loving you always, Your daughter, Ruth Gray
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020