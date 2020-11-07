(Co Proprietor Thornlea Farms, Brooklin, formerly of Thornhill) Passed away at his home in Oshawa with his family by his side on Wednesday November 4th, 2020 at the age of 77. Much loved husband of Susan for 48 years. Most cherished Dad of Heather Brazier and her husband Nick of Oshawa and Vicki Carson and her husband Scott of Newtonville. Adored poppa of Ben and Ella. Roy is survived by his brother Bill Robinson and his wife Sharon of Brooklin and fondly remembered by his nieces Dawn and her husband Ken and Rebecca and her partner Gil. Visitation was held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby. A Private family service has taken place in the Barnes Chapel Saturday afternoon. Roy was laid to rest at Groveside Cemetery Brooklin. In memory of Roy memorial donations to Brooklin United Church or Lakeridge Health Oshawa (Cancer Care) would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Covid 19 protocols will be closely followed inside and outside the building.