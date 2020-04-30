Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Royce CARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royce Archie Bert CARSON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Royce Archie Bert CARSON Jr. Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy and courageous battle with Cancer. Beloved husband of Joanne. Loving father of Shaleen Bickell (John) and Crystal. Adoring grandfather of April, Brooke and Olivia. Dear brother of Dan and Paul. Adored by his buddy Shelby. Royce will be lovingly remembered by all of his family and many friends. Proud retiree of General Motors after 33.5 years of service and long time member of CAW/Unifor. In memory of Royce, donations to the Kingston General Hospital Cancer Centre would be appreciated. For information regarding services, to send condolences or share stories with the family please visit armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Royce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -