Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy and courageous battle with Cancer. Beloved husband of Joanne. Loving father of Shaleen Bickell (John) and Crystal. Adoring grandfather of April, Brooke and Olivia. Dear brother of Dan and Paul. Adored by his buddy Shelby. Royce will be lovingly remembered by all of his family and many friends. Proud retiree of General Motors after 33.5 years of service and long time member of CAW/Unifor. In memory of Royce, donations to the Kingston General Hospital Cancer Centre would be appreciated. For information regarding services, to send condolences or share stories with the family please visit armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 30, 2020