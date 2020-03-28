|
|
It is with a heavy heart that we say farewell to Ruby Florence Tompkins. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24th, at the age of 93. Strong and feisty, she continued to live independently in the home where she had lived for nearly 55 years. Born in London, England on July 13, 1926, she moved to Canada to be with her beloved sister and best friend, Ella. Marrying Reg Tompkins on August 23, 1958, Ruby, Reg, Ella, and Ken lived happily next door to each other, and made amazing memories raising their children Deborah, Brian, and John. Ruby adored her family...she was never more happy than when she spent time with her grandchildren Erica and Jeffrey. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Deborah, son-in-law Steve, grandchildren Erica and Jeffrey, and the rest of her family and friends here in Canada and overseas. Dancing was her passion, and in her early-twenties her talent allowed her to perform in shows on the London stage. Together with her husband Reg, she enjoyed ballroom dancing well into their golden years. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed making clothes, dolls, and handicrafts. She also loved gardening. Her favourite place in the world was the cottage, and she loved her cottage family with all her heart. In her mid-seventies, she took up the computer, which allowed her to connect with family and friends, and to make wonderful new friends from the British Village. Her loving husband Reg, sister Ella, and brother Reg all passed before her, and she missed them greatly. At her request, there will not be a formal funeral service. A family memorial tribute will be held at a later date.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 28, 2020