Unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 31 years of age. Cherished and loved daughter of Doug and Frances Thompson, sister of Adam and his fiancé Vicky, best friend and soulmate of Mike Wintels. Devoted mother of Madison, her pride and joy and her fur baby Buddy. Ruth Ann will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. She will be remembered for her vibrant energy, her kindness to others, her creativity and artistic taste. For further information please contact OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Memorial donations to the Humane Society of Durham or any mental health organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com