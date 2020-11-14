Passed away peacefully with her children at her side on Sunday, November 8, 2020 while at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. Ruth, at the age of 82, was the beloved wife of the late Allan Davis. Loving mother of Elaine (Paul), Leslie (Phillippe), Patricia (Richard), Ron, Sheila (Glenn) and Cheryl (Roger). Cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She forever loved her 3 Angel Babies. Ruth is survived by her sister Shirley, brother George and cousins Evelyn and Susan; she was predeceased by her brothers Bill and Henry. A Private Family Service was held at the Low & Low Funeral Home 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Interment followed at the Uxbridge Cemetery. If desired memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Uxbridge Cottage Hospital or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca