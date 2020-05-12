Following complications of Alzheimer's, Ruth McGill (nee Brock) passed away shortly after her 88th birthday at Glen Hill Marnwood on May 10, 2020 Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Keith McGill. Loving mother to Dale (Janet), Brian (Diane) and the late Cindy. Very proud grandma to Ryan (Josué), Brock (Sara), Joshua (Sarah), Julia and Andrea (Brent) and great grandmother to Keith. Dear sister of Betty Piper (the late Sam), Joan Haass (Herman), the late Eleanor Van Meer and the late Reg Brock (the late Joan). Sister in law of Ray Van Meer and Reva Kinsman (the late Jim). Ruth will be remembered for her love of family, community and the Enniskillen-Tyrone United Church. Due to current social limitations a Family service will be held on Saturday May 16th at 11 am. Anyone is welcome to attend virtually, a Microsoft Team link is available on the website. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Enniskillen-Tyrone United Church or the Alzheimer's Society of Durham. Sincerest thanks to the incredible staff at Glen Hill Marnwood Long Term Care. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street Bowmanville. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 12, 2020.