Ruth Margaret Goff passed away at her home unexpectedly on Sunday April 5, 2020. Ruth was born on May 18th, 1942 in Toronto, Ontario. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edith Hosie. Ruth is survived by her children, Mark, Christine and Nancy (Tom); grandchildren, Elle, Aubrey and Mason. Ruth's passions included bowling, watching hockey especially cheering on the Oshawa Generals, daily euchre games at the various local senior centers, volunteering, watching her grandchildren play sports and meeting friends for coffee at Tim Hortons. Ruth was kind and thoughtful with the most giving heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. Due to the current coronavirus crisis a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be placed at www.courticefuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 27, 2020