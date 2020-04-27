Home

POWERED BY

Services
Courtice Funeral Chapel
1587 Highway #2
Courtice, ON L1E2R7
(905) 432-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Goff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Goff


1942 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Goff Obituary
Ruth Margaret Goff passed away at her home unexpectedly on Sunday April 5, 2020. Ruth was born on May 18th, 1942 in Toronto, Ontario. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edith Hosie. Ruth is survived by her children, Mark, Christine and Nancy (Tom); grandchildren, Elle, Aubrey and Mason. Ruth's passions included bowling, watching hockey especially cheering on the Oshawa Generals, daily euchre games at the various local senior centers, volunteering, watching her grandchildren play sports and meeting friends for coffee at Tim Hortons. Ruth was kind and thoughtful with the most giving heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. Due to the current coronavirus crisis a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be placed at www.courticefuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -