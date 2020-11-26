Suddenly on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side, at age 86. Marian (nee Kight) beloved wife of Carl Luke for 67 years. Loving mother of Louise Smith, and Sandra Laronde (Mark). Loved grandmother of Jamie Trick (Michelle), Jessica Luke-Smith (Calvin), and great-grandmother of Gavin (12), Calvin Jr (3) and Camairo (3 months). Dear sister of Art Kight. Marian will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She lived a fulfilling life and loved creating, reading, dancing and socializing. Marian was a talented athlete who devoted a lot of her time throughout her life within the community as an Executive Member of groups such as the Mojacks, ladies curling club and softball. Marian was a natural caregiver who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 a private service with family and friends will be held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). Interment Prince Albert Pine Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Mojacks. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com