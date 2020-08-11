1/
Ruth SHERIDAN
Peacefully with family by her side at her home in Uxbridge on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 102 years. Beloved wife of the late E. M. "John" Sheridan. Loving mother of Bill (predeceased), Ann, Marg (Bill Morley), Kathy (Gerry Shaw), John, Marilyn (Ray Bryson), Carolyn and Gwen. Ruth was so proud and supportive of her 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is remembered by many treasured nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and special neighbours. Ruth especially appreciated all the phone calls, cards, Facebook messages and porch visits. Visitation was held at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees were asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building was limited throughout the visitation time. A Private Family Service was held after which Ruth was laid to rest with her husband at Pine Orchard Cemetery, Whitchurch-Stouffville. At Ruth's request, memorial donations may be made to Georgian College Barrie Campus- The Emily Bryson Memorial Award: online at www.georgiancollege.ca/giving or by calling 705-728-1968 ext. 1214; or to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Low & Low Funeral Directors
August 9, 2020
Aunt Ruth you will be missed by so many. We were fortunate to have your presence for so many years. You always had words of wisdom and a chuckle or two, and then there were the fingernails always well manicured, and with the bright red polish. Your love of family set an example for all.
Rest in peace
Jean and Tom Jensen
