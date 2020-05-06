Ruth Velma Mark (nee Storry) was born in Uxbridge Township on August 9, 1931 and passed away peacefully early in the morning of April 27, 2020 at Port Perry Place. She moved to Port Perry from Siloam as a young girl and lived in Port Perry most of her life. Ruth was a dedicated mother, always putting the needs of her children and family first. She was always interested in the town news and politics. She was a hair stylist most of her working career, and enjoyed arts and crafts including quilting, making clothes and painting in her leisure time. She enjoyed decorating and coordinating the latest trends and colors. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Keith (June 9, 2015). She was the daughter of Rachael Storry (nee Stone) and Edgar Stanley Storry. She is survived by her children Lonny Mark, Larry Mark (and his wife Lynne), and Lori Mark as well as her grandchildren Adam Mark, David Mark and Jordan Mark and recent great grandchild Zoe. As per Ruth's wishes, a funeral will not be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905) 985-7331). Online condolences may be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 6, 2020.