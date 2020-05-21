Rylan James McKEEVER
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, May 8, 2020 in his 80th year. Cherished and adored by Cathrine (Edmondson) for over 50 years and by their son Andrew for nearly as long. Predeceased by his parents James and Josephine and his little brother John. Much beloved by younger brother Thoms (Sharron) of Oshawa, sisters Josephine (Dr. John Wilkins) of Winnipeg and Alma of Oshawa; he will also be missed by an assortment of nieces, nephews and Uncle Shelby of Bowmanville. To many others, James was affectionately known as "Daddy". Born on April 17, 1941 in Widnes, Lancs but raised in Bolton, Lancs, James came with his family to Canada in 1953, when they settled in Oshawa. James was an interesting man who had many interests: music, clothes, history, art, food, books, animals, politics. He was civic-minded - joining the Ont R's, voting in every election, paying his taxes, involving himself in various causes, assisting with the several Boards of Directors Cathrine was on. Avidly athletic, he earned a brown belt in judo before achieving 5th Dan black with Shoto Kan Dharma karate. He canoed Northern Ontario with the Beaver Bashers, hiked miles with the Oak Ridges Trail Association, snow-shoed with another mad-cap group, took Andrew on LRP's with the College Hill Commandoes. Above all else, James loved music. Aside from listening to just about everything, we managed bands, had a dance club, co-hosted a radio show, were brought together by our mutual love for Jimmy Reed. Music was never "back-ground" - it was our life! James was a decent, gentle man - deeply spiritual - who worked hard all his life and truly believed he would eventually join his SUBUD brothers in a better place. Cathrine and Andrew thank the many staff at Bowmanville Memorial Hospital who made his final weeks as comfortable as possible. A firm believer in incineration, James will be cremated, with arrangements being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Bowmanville. James was especially fond of donkeys since first seeing them on the beach at Blackpool as a lad; donations to the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada (near Guelph) would be appreciated by both man and beast. Online condolences can be made at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca

Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
