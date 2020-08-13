It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sadie Evans on July 25, 2020 at age 84 who went peacefully with her loved ones by her side. She will be greatly missed by her two daughters Linda Black (Brian Shingler) and Julie Canizaro (Steve). She was a loving Nana to Russell and Jeremy Black and Jennifer Canizaro. She will be affectionately remembered by her younger sisters Patricia Jones and Helen Daniels and many family members overseas. Sadie had a lot of friends and many of them were lifelong relationships. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. A private family service has already taken place. We will have a Celebration of Life in the coming months as public gatherings allow. To receive updates please join our Facebook group "In Loving Memory of Sadie Evans" or send an email to SadieCelebration@bell.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store