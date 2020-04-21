|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Salvatore Giuseppe Sinopoli, at the age of 99. He was born in the city of Chiaravalle Centrale, in the province of Catenzaro, Italy. He was born on December 29, 1920. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Maria Theresa, and his brother Giovanni (Rosetta). He will be dearly missed by his seven beautiful children: Anna (Antonio), Frank, Caterina (Kimberly), Nick (Patty), Rosina, Giovanni (Colleen), and Joe (Melanie). Proud Nonno to his five grandchildren: Paulette (Louis), Sandy (Stephen), Mike (Pam), Lesley (Deanna), Salvatore and six wonderful great grandchildren, Liam, Julianna, Alexis, Mark, Ryan and Colton. Salvatore, known as "Joe", immigrated to Canada in 1954 to make a better life for his family. He and his wife settled on a farm in Pontypool, ON, where they raised their seven children. Always wanting to be his own boss, he left his construction job to focus on the farm, selling produce and fresh cheese. They would make and deliver their produce and homemade cheese in the Peterborough, Oshawa, and surrounding areas for 4 decades. Salvatore was the patriarch of our family, a strong willed, proud man and he will be remembered as a hard worker who provided for his family and loved being the centre of attention at our large family gatherings. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff and volunteers at Orchard Villa Nursing Home, Pickering, ON. A special thank you to Gabriella who took care of Salvatore as if he was family. During these unprecedented times, visitations and a funeral are not possible. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Society, or donations to a bursary to be formed at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 21, 2020