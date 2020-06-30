Sam Sookdeo
Sam has passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 67 years old. He leaves behind his beloved wife, children, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters. "Like a shadow in the moonlight, Like the whisper of the seas, Like the echoes of a melody, Just beyond our reach, In the shadow of our sorrows, Past the whisper of goodbye, Love shines through eternity, A heartbeat from our eye." Mount Lawn Funeral Home will be taking care of the service.

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
