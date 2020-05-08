Sam TURNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on May 5th, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Bev. Loving father to Jean (Robin MacDonald), John (Darla) Turner, Bob Turner (Nancy Armstrong) and predeceased by his son Chris. Adored grandpa and Pa to Jill (Phil) Heard, Lynn MacDonald, David Turner, Amanda Turner-Woodfine (Elton), Karly Turner, Heather Armstrong (Chris Woischwill), Jake Armstrong and predeceased by his grandson Michael Turner-Vanderduim. Cherished great-grandpa to Charlotte Woodfine. Sam was a proud family man and even prouder farmer. He dedicated his life to the farm, spending 74 years on the same property. He was also a former member of the Sheep Breeders Association. Due to current social limitations, a family service will be held. Interment Bond Head Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved