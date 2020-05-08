Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on May 5th, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Bev. Loving father to Jean (Robin MacDonald), John (Darla) Turner, Bob Turner (Nancy Armstrong) and predeceased by his son Chris. Adored grandpa and Pa to Jill (Phil) Heard, Lynn MacDonald, David Turner, Amanda Turner-Woodfine (Elton), Karly Turner, Heather Armstrong (Chris Woischwill), Jake Armstrong and predeceased by his grandson Michael Turner-Vanderduim. Cherished great-grandpa to Charlotte Woodfine. Sam was a proud family man and even prouder farmer. He dedicated his life to the farm, spending 74 years on the same property. He was also a former member of the Sheep Breeders Association. Due to current social limitations, a family service will be held. Interment Bond Head Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 8, 2020.