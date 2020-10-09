1/1
Samuel Whittington (Neal) Grandy
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving husband of Christine for 63 years. Much loved Dad of John Grandy and his wife Pam of Brighton, Ron Grandy and his wife Mona of Oshawa, Barb Fraser and her husband Kevin of Orillia and Dave Grandy and his wife Christen of Oshawa. Grandfather of Ashley, Michael, Sam, Courtney, Joel, Briana, Samantha, Allison, Travis and great grandfather of Kayleigh, Keifer, Colt and Josh. Dear brother of Charles Grandy and his wife Penny of Australia. Predeceased by his brothers William (surviving Betty) and Douglas (late Rita). Fondly remembered by the extended VanRoessel family as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Friday October 9th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Private family funeral service will be held in the Barnes Chapel Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. (Strict Covid 19 Protocols will be enforced all quests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing inside and outside the building) In memory of Neal memorial donations to Lakeridge Health (Dialysis) or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com Due to Covid restrictions the funeral service is reserved for family only. For those wishing to pay their respects there will be a final procession past the Grandy Farm (2860 Thornton Rd. Between Winchester Rd and Columbus Rd). Please arrive and be parked on the shoulder by 11:40 am.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 9, 2020.
