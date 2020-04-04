Home

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearly loved Sandra Goetz (Gibson) after a very long battle with cancer. Sandra passed peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her family on March 28, 2020 at the age of 76. Sandra leaves behind her beloved husband of 40 years Paul Goetz. Sandra was a loving mother to Jennifer Davis, Terri Lynne Woods (James), Kim Anderson (Bill) and Mark Goetz. Sandra was a cherished grandmother (G'ma) to Nathan Davis, Ryan Woods (Jessi), Tyler Woods, Jacob Davis and Jordyn Davis. Sandra was a proud great-grandmother to Jayce and Jayda Davis. Sandra was pre deceased by her parents Ryerson and Fannie Gibson, her sister Patricia Wright and her beloved son Robert Davis (Carey). Sandra filled her days caring for others. She enjoyed her travels with family and friends. She loved her arts and crafts and had a truly giving spirit. Her thoughtfulness and caring heart will forever continue to inspire us all. We will announce a date for Celebration of life in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a . Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 4, 2020
