Passed away at home on September 10, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Beloved wife of Dave White. Loving mother of Scott (Michelle) and Tim (Lisa). Adored grandmother of Kate, Owen, Addison and Brooke. Daughter of the late Pauline and Edward Jones. Dear sister of Lorry Burtis (the late Marvin), John Chesher (Nancy), the late Rick Jones and sister in law Karen. At Sandra's request, no visitation or service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Cancer Society
