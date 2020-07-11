1/1
SANDRA (VEINOT) MCINNES
WIFE, MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER AND BEST FRIEND Born April 22, 1946 in Simpson's Corner, Lunenburg Co. Nova Scotia and died July 8, 2020 in Bowmanville, Ontario Daughter of the late Robert and Beatrice (Demond) Veinot, sister to Marjorie (Ralph) Deamond, Bridgewater, NS; Al (Blanche) Veinot, Lantz, NS; Garnet (Nancy) Veinot, Wayne (Barbara) Veinot, Simpson's Corner, NS. Her two wonderful daughters; Sherry (Gord) Robinson, Newtonville, ON; Shaunna (Dave) Tibbits, Baltimore, ON and her precious grandchildren Drew and Jocelyn Tibbits. Married for 54 years to her devoted husband Ralph McInnes, Newtonville, ON. Sandra worked for Sklar furniture for nine years and then Ontario Hydro. Starting her Hydro career at the Wesleyville Station, transferred to Pickering Station and ended her career at Darlington Station after 32 years of service. Her devotion to her family and her Grandchildren were the apple of her eye. Sandra and Ralph enjoyed many winters in Florida. She enjoyed her morning walks with Mike, Candy and Caroline. They also travelled to Nova Scotia often to visit family and friends and renew old acquaintances. Donations may be made to Durham Region Cancer Centre or Camp Trillium. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, Bowmanville, Ontario. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
