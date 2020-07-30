1/1
Sarah Jane (née Campbell) WORTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
~ "By-Law Betty" ~ after a lengthy battle with cancer and family by her side, we lost our Sarah on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital. Loving wife and best friend of Jeff Worth for 17 years. Best Mom in the world to Grace and Olivia. Cherished daughter of Chris and Vicki Campbell, sister of Katie Campbell and auntie of Taylor Evans. Sarah will also be remembered and missed by her grandmother Jean Campbell and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her grandparents Percy "Jigger" and Ann Northey as well as Guard Campbell. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Vicki and Chris Campbell, 9 Ameila St., Pontypool on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00 pm. Face masks will be mandatory and social distancing rules must be followed please. In memory of Sarah, a trust fund will be set up for Grace and Olivia. Check online for details to come. Condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fallis & Shields Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved