Scott John NICHOLAS
November 17, 1962 - July 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the loss of our Dad, Son, Brother, Poppy, Nephew, Uncle and Friend. Scott was the much-loved Son of Nick (deceased) and Eleanor Nicholas and the Brother of Lisa (Doug Ash). Father to Michael (Olivia), Ashley (Jordan), Brandon and Nick. Beloved Poppy to Sydney and Mya and adored Uncle of Darien. Scott had a passion for many things and believed in living life large. Some of these passions included spending time with family and friends especially at the family cottage and cheering on his favourite team, the Habs. His prized possessions were his Harleys and he especially loved riding with the Sober Sons Motorcycle Club. He was proud of his commitment to his sobriety and was just about to celebrate his 25th year medallion. We have heard many stories this week of those he helped along the way which is a true testament to his belief in the program and determination to move forward on a better path with his life. The family wishes to express its thanks to all friends and loved ones who helped support him recently as his health declined. A Celebration of Scott's Life was held on Thursday, July 30th, at Armstrong Funeral Home. Interment followed at Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we would be honoured to accept memorial donations on Scott's behalf to the Simcoe Hall Settlement House in Oshawa. You will be missed by many and remembered by all. "One day at a time"


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
