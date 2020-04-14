Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Montpetit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Montpetit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Montpetit Obituary
Passed away at home with family by his side on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, just shy of his 56th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Melanie. Loving father to Duane (Crystal) and Cassie (Travis). Cherished father-in-law to Karen. Devoted Papa to Madison and Brayden. Scott will be sadly missed by his brother Sandy, extended family, friends, the local sports community and all who knew him. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY 905-443-3376.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -