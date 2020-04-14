|
Passed away at home with family by his side on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, just shy of his 56th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Melanie. Loving father to Duane (Crystal) and Cassie (Travis). Cherished father-in-law to Karen. Devoted Papa to Madison and Brayden. Scott will be sadly missed by his brother Sandy, extended family, friends, the local sports community and all who knew him. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY 905-443-3376.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 14, 2020