It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Sean at his home on August 13, 2020 at the age of 28. Sean was a loving and precious son of John and Kelly Edmunds, a much-loved friend and brother of Sydney, cherished grandson of Mae (late Arthur) and Howie (late Eleanor). Sean will forever be remembered and adored by his great-aunts Millie and Jean and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Sean will be forever missed for his great sense of humour, sharp wit, infectious laugh and generosity. Sean would always be compelled to fight for the "underdog" and emphatically defend issues and people that were important to him. His love of Formula One racing will resonate in the hearts and minds and of all who knew him well. As per the wishes of Sean's family, a Celebration of Life will take place in the near future. Arrangements entrusted to THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, (South of Taunton Road and off of Dryden Blvd, 905-579-6787. Donations will gratefully be accepted for The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca
When you think of Sean, shout out "... oh... YAH!! " either aloud or to yourself because this was his happiest phrase!